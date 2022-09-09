Today's Wordle Answer (#447) - September 9, 2022

There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. If you haven't started the Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. There are two hints that should help players at least come up with guesses for today's puzzle on September 9. We will also spell out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to escape today unscathed with no trouble.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 9, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word could describe the setting of a certain area, but also a prevalent/recurring idea in a piece of writing or art.

Hint 2: This word has one vowel, but it is repeating. One of these vowels comes at the end of the word, while the other is found in the middle.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 6 Wordle is... "theme." The repeating "e" might have tripped some players up, but the word itself wasn't too difficult. Hopefully, though, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.