Today's Wordle Answer (#446) - September 8, 2022

We're nearly at the end of the week, but that's no reason for us to start slacking off when it comes to our Wordle guides. We're back for another edition, this time on September 8 for puzzle #446. After an arduous week of answers so far, today's is a breath of fresh air. It's a word that everyone has heard of and will know how to spell. However, if you want to give yourself an advantage before you even start, check out our list of recommended starting words.

Once you're past the starting word, you might find yourself struggling to come up with guesses. If you've fallen into this boat, then you've come to the right place. We'll be listing two hints below that should help most players come up with the answer to today's Wordle. Although, if those hints aren't enough, we will also spell out the full answer further down in this guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 8, 2022

We'll kick things off with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle, but shouldn't give away the answer immediately.

Hint 1: In the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game, players will spend a chunk of their time learning spells and how to harness their magic in this type of environment.

Hint 2: This word only has one vowel and one repeating consonant. The vowel is not at the beginning or end of the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 6 Wordle is... "class." The repeating "s" might have tripped some players up, but the word itself wasn't too difficult. Hopefully, though, every player was able to continue their streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.