Today's Wordle Answer (#445) - September 7, 2022

Who ever said anything about a mid-week lull? It might be the middle of a long week, but we're still back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 7 for puzzle #445. After a fairly difficult answer yesterday, the Wordle gods have continued their reign of terror amongst us common folk. Today's answer is another tricky word that will have some players stumped midway through their guesses. However, to avoid that, you can use our recommended list of starting words to give yourself an early advantage.

For anyone that's already at the midway point of today's Wordle or perhaps only has one or two more guesses, we're here to help. Below, we've listed two hints that should help most players hone in on today's answer. Although, if the hints aren't working for you, then we've also spelled out the full answer further down.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 7, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle, but they won't completely give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is an adjective that describes someone who is being cautious of a certain situation because of suspicious activity.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels in it, but one of those vowels is repeating, so there are three total. One of those vowels comes at the end of the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 6 Wordle is... "leery." That's certainly not a word that most people hear every day, so it's tough to blame anyone that couldn't come up with that guess. Hopefully, though, every player was able to continue their streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.