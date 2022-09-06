Today's Wordle Answer (#444) - September 6, 2022

Come one, come all as we gear up for yet another edition of our Wordle guides. It's Tuesday, September 6, and we're here to help you ensure that you get the answer to puzzle #444. It might be a bit tricky, though, as the answer today is sure to trip up at least a few players. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, use our recommended list of starting words and read some of our helpful hints below.

The hints are only part of the guide, though. If you're still struggling to guess the answer to the Wordle even after reading the hints, then you can keep reading further to see the full answer spelled out.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 6, 2022

We'll start things off with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle, but don't go too far as to give the answer away for free. Of course, if players want the answer in its entirety, they can keep reading past the hints at the end of this guide.

Hint 1: This word describes an action that some players might do against an enemy team after they've just bested them in a multiplayer match of COD, Valorant, League of Legends, etc.

Hint 2: This word has two different vowels and a repeating consonant. The repeating letter is located at the start and end of the word.

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 6 Wordle is... "taunt." The repeating "t" is sure to throw some players off, but we hope that you were able to get the answer within six tries regardless. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.