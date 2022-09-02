Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022

Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.

However, we all have those days where sometimes the Wordle just isn't coming to us. If you haven't started the Wordle, though, make sure to use our recommended list of starting words. For those that have and are stuck, we have you covered. We'll be offering a couple of hints to today's answer below, in addition to revealing the full answer further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 2, 2022

We'll start things off with two hints that directly relate to the answer for today. These hints won't give the Wordle away entirely, but they should help players come up with guesses that get them closer or to the answer.

Hint 1: This word describes a small, customizable object that is often put on the side of a weapon in a game like Call of Duty, Valorant, Halo, etc.

Hint 2: If someone or something is said to be attractive or likable, they are usually said to have...

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling, then don't worry, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 2 Wordle is... "charm." That does it for us on this week of Wordle guides, but we'll be back next week to continue helping you continue your streak.