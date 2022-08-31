Today's Wordle Answer (#438) - August 31, 2022

It's time for another Wordle guide to try and break up that mid-week slump that I'm sure many of us are up against right now. This puzzle, #438, is also the last one for the month of August, so that's just another reason for players to get it right. The Wordle on August 31 is a common word that every player will know in one way or another. However, there is a tricky aspect to this answer that could very well trip some players up along the way to continuing their streak.

If you haven't begun the Wordle for today, then we recommend checking out our list of starting words so you can gain a quick advantage. After that, if the Wordle guesses just aren't working out your way, then we have a couple of hints listed below that will help you get the right answer. Finally, if those hints don't end up working out, we will also spell out the full answer further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 31, 2022

We'll start off with two hints that should help most players at least garner a few close guesses for the Wordle. The hints will be related to the answer, but we don't directly give it away.

Hint 1: This word can be described as a synonym for "reward."

Hint 2: This word is sometimes preceded by the word "cash."

If those hints weren't enough to tip the scales in your direction, don't worry, as we have the full answer to the August 31 Wordle right here. The full answer is... "prize." The "z" is always a tricky letter to have in any Wordle, so it's completely understandable if some players struggled with today's puzzle. Come back tomorrow to read another edition of our Wordle guides.