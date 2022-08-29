Today's Wordle Answer (#436) - August 29, 2022

Let's face it: the Monday blues can't be cured by much. However, getting the Wordle answer correct is a solid start to making a Monday the best day that it can be. We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #436 on August 29. The answer today is a fairly common word that almost every player should know and know how to spell. For players that haven't started, though, they can check out our recommended list of starting words to give themselves an edge.

Of course, we all have those days where the Wordle simply isn't making sense. If you've fallen into that cycle today, then you've come to the right place. We're here to lend a helping hand and ensure that you start your week off strong and continue your Wordle streak. To do that, we will list two hints to the August 29 Wordle below and even offer the full answer below the hints for players that are still struggling. So if you don't want to be spoiled, don't look any further than the two hints.

Today's Wordle Answer- August 29, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the answer, but don't overtly give it away. The full answer can be found further down for players who can't figure out the answer from the hints.

Hint 1: The main character in the Halo video game franchise is Master...

Hint 2: There is an NFL team in the US midwest named after this word.

If those hints weren't able to push the needle and secure the answer for you, then don't worry, as we have the full answer to the August 29 Wordle right here. The full answer is... "chief." Definitely not one of the most challenging Wordles ever, but it can certainly offer some difficulty with its use of vowels. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.