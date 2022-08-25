Today's Wordle Answer (#432) - August 25, 2022

Just because the week is beginning to wind down doesn't mean we stop this Wordle train. We're back for another edition of our Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #432 on Aug. 25. The answer to today's Wordle is quite ironic, especially for those unfortunate players that don't end up getting the answer correct. However, we're here to make sure that doesn't happen by giving you a list of starting words and offering a couple of hints about the Wordle.

These hints will be just enough to give some players the answer and give others some groundwork to start formulating guesses. If players want to see the full answer to the Aug. 25 Wordle, they should read the paragraph after the hints. If players don't want to be spoiled, they need to avoid reading past the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 25, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but don't fully give it away. If you want that, you'll have to keep reading below the hints.

Hint 1: This word is the character depiction of one of author Stephen King's most famous villains.

Hint 2: This word often gets thrown around in multiplayer games by players who want to mock another player who did something foolish in a game.

If those hints weren't quite enough to get you to the answer, then fear not, as we have the full answer to the Aug. 25 Wordle right here. The full answer is... "clown." Hopefully, no player was left feeling like a clown because they didn't get the answer within six guesses. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.