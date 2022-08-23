Today's Wordle Answer (#430) - August 23, 2022

It's that time again, time for another edition of our Wordle guides. We started off the week with a relatively simple word, but Tuesday, Aug. 23 has brought us back to down Earth a little bit and given us a bit of a challenging answer. However, as long as players use one of our recommended starting words and follow our tips, they'll be cruising right along to a correct answer and an extension of their Wordle streak.

The answer on Aug. 23 is a word that doesn't get too much use in everyday life for most people. It has a couple of uncommon letters that might trip players up when they're guessing. Luckily, we've assembled a couple of hints, as well as the full answer, to give players every opportunity to get the answer right and extend their Wordle streak.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 23, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the answer, both in terms of its definition and word structure. If the tips don't work out in your favor, though, you can keep reading further to see the answer in its entirety.

Hint 1: This word describes a type of basket that uses interlacing pieces of fabric to make a whole object.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels and no repeating letters. It does not start or end in a vowel.

If you're reading this, then those tips likely didn't help much with your guesses and you're simply looking for the full answer. The answer to the Aug. 23 Wordle is... "woven." Not a common word used in the English language by any means, but hopefully, every player was able to escape today unscathed with their streak intact. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.