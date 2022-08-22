Today's Wordle Answer (#429) - August 22, 2022

There are few better ways to cure the Monday blues than by getting the Wordle correct. We're here to ensure that your Monday gets off to a great start by offering some help for the Aug. 22 Wordle. Some players might not need it, but others could use a nudge or even the full answer if they're truly struggling. As long as players use our list of recommended starting words and follow our tips below, then they should cruise through this Wordle.

However, if players are still finding the answer too elusive, they can keep reading further down for the full answer to the Aug. 22 Wordle. Before that, though, we have two tips to make guessing an easier process.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 22, 2022

We'll be offering two hints that are directly related to the meaning of the answer or the structure of the word itself. If the hints don't move the needle for players, then they can look beneath them for the full answer.

Hint 1: This word can describe a type of badge that a Boy Scout might receive for completing various activities.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels in it and no repeating letters.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for players, then they don't have to worry, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the Aug. 22 Wordle is... "merit." Boy Scouts should know that word well, but anyone else might struggle to think of that word as a Wordle answer. Hopefully, everyone kept their streak intact and can move on to tomorrow. We'll be back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.