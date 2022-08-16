Today's Wordle Answer (#423) - August 16, 2022

Welcome to yet another Wordle guide, this time brought to you by a word you may have not known even existed. If you're struggling to answer the Wordle on Aug. 16, then sit back, have a quick read, and hopefully, you'll continue your streak. You may also want to check out our list of the best starting words in Wordle if you haven't begun to guess.

This Wordle wasn't too challenging for me, as it only took four guesses. However, I didn't think my fourth guess would turn out to be the right answer. The answer is a word that some people might have heard of before, but it's not one that comes to mind when attempting to come up with Wordle guesses. If you're stuck in this boat, then fear not, as we have a list of hints that will help you formulate some guesses and maybe even land you the right answer. We will also spell out the full answer to the Aug. 15 Wordle further down in this guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 16, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that will hopefully get your mind on the right train of thought. However, if the hints simply aren't for you, then read below them for the full answer.

Hint 1: Michael Scott says he had this kind of food in prison when acting as Prison Mike in Season 3 of The Office.

Hint 2: If you attach an "ing" to the end of this word, then a synonym for it would be "exhausting" or "taxing."

If you're not a fan of The Office, then those hints might not have been too helpful. That's not a problem, though, as you can view the full answer right here. The full answer to the Aug. 15 Wordle is... "gruel." This certainly wasn't the simplest answer to get, so if you kept your streak through today, then job well done. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.