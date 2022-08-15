Today's Wordle Answer (#422) - August 15, 2022

We're at the start of a new week and that can only mean one thing: a fresh Wordle guide. We're back with more Wordle answers after the weekend. Today, August 15, brings a fairly common word for the answer, but players can certainly still struggle to guess the word. In order to help any players that are struggling to formulate guesses, we have a list of hints, and even the full answer to the August 15 Wordle.

I personally was able to guess this answer by going with one of our recommended starting words, and then going with a couple more words to get four letters, some of which were in the right spot. From there, I plugged in a word that made sense with the letters and structure I had, and it turned out to be the right answer. For players that might not get that lucky with their guesses, we have a couple of hints to get your mind on the right track. We also have the full answer further down for players that simply want to move on from today's Wordle.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 15, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that will help players get on the right line of thinking for their guesses. The hints might give away the answer to some players, and others might have to read the full answer below the hints.

Hint 1: This word is a game that has several different versions, most of which are playable in Las Vegas.

Hint 2: You can play this game at a table in a bar in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If those hints weren't able to tip the scales in your favor, then we have the full answer all loaded up for you. The full answer to the Aug. 15 Wordle is... "poker." The "k" in the word might trip some players up, as there are some other letters that could easily replace it, but aren't the right answers. That might trip some players up, but hopefully, players kept their streak intact with today's hints. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.