Today's Wordle Answer (#417) - August 10, 2022

What's up everybody, it's once again time for a midweek Wordle check-in. It's August 10 and today's Wordle answer is an altogether more straightforward word than we seem to have had in a while. There aren't any significant surprises to see here, so today's answer is coming by way of some good ol' fashioned guesswork. Without further ado, let's get into it!

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? What I can say about today's answer is that it uses one of the most popular word endings of all time, so identifying at least half of the word should be a relative breeze. If you need help picking out the best guesses, you should consult our list of the best starting words to use in Wordle! Any number of words on that list should get you started on the right foot.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 10, 2022

As usual, you'll be able to find today's Wordle answer near the bottom of this article. Until you get there though, here's a hint or two to help you along the way.

Hint 1: The recently announced remake of a certain tactics game dropped today's Wordle answer from the title for this latest re-release.

Hint 2: Today's word is also a shorter way of saying to hold onto. Maybe even a little tightly.

Have you guessed today's Wordle yet? Don't worry, you've successfully made it all the way to the answer if so. Today's Wordle is…cling. As in Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is the greatest title of a video game I've never played. Maybe the remake Tactics Ogre: Reborn will give me an opportunity to correct that finally. Otherwise, today's word normally just means to stick to very tightly or latch onto. That's all for today's Wordle, but check in throughout the rest of the week for even more hints and answers!