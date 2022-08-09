Today's Wordle Answer (#416) - August 9, 2022

Come one, come all for another one of our Wordle guides here on this fine Tuesday. The Wordle answer for Aug. 9 is quite interesting, as many players might overlook it as an actual answer that the game would accept. It has a couple of different meanings, but it's definitely a word that gets used in everyday life. As long as you use one of our starting words and follow our tips below, you won't be ending your streak today.

This Wordle wasn't too challenging for me, as I got it in four guesses. I got one letter in the correct spot with each of my first three guesses, leaving me with little else in the way of guesses aside from the right answer. If you didn't get as lucky as me or perhaps haven't started the Aug. 9 Wordle yet, then you can keep reading for a couple of hints on today's answer. We also give away the full answer further down the article if you're truly struggling and simply want to make it to tomorrow unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 9, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of tips to get you thinking along the right lines for your guesses. However, if the hints don't work out, then we have the full answer below the hints.

Hint 1: This is something that SpongeBob SquarePants spends a lot of his time cooking with.

Hint 2: This word is also a name that comes of Irish descent. There's also a holiday centered around this name.

We laid those hints on fairly thick, but if you still weren't able to guess the answer, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Aug. 9 Wordle. The full answer is... "patty." Wordle doesn't traditionally take proper names as answers, but this time the word also has a meaning associated with it. If you were able to distinguish the two, then this Wordle was likely a cakewalk for you. Hopefully, everyone was able to continue their streak, though. Come back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.