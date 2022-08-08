Today's Wordle Answer (#415) - August 8, 2022

Welcome back to yet another week of Wordle! It's August 8 and today's word is a bit of a doozy to start a week on if I'm being completely honest. While it isn't the hardest word ever (that distinct honor lies with "Aphid" some time ago), it does take some detours from the norm. It's alright though because I get tripped up on these words so that you don't have to. In other words, you've got this.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? What I'll say for now is that the wod uses one of the least popular vowels and kept me guessing to the very end. If you don't want to be like me, maybe use our list of the best starting words in Wordle! It's pretty handy and comes with tons of suggestions that should help you clear out the keyboard in just a couple guesses. The more you narrow things down, the easier it'll be to get the answer. Wordle isn't about getting the fastest guess, though it does feel great. It's just about completing it.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 8

As always, today's answer awaits you all near the bottom of this article, but before you get there, I've got some hints for you all that should make today's puzzle a smidge easier.

Hint: If something or someone was not the right choice for a scenario, you might say that they are today's word.

Hint 2: Today's answer might describe someone who has recently decided to go to the gym and get in shape.

Have you gotten today's answer just yet? I've got your backs, don't worry. Today's Wordle is… unfit. For as long as I've been playing Wordle, I don't believe I've come across an answer that used the un- prefix, making this a bit of a first! So let this be a reminder to folks not to write of the letter "u," which I typically do. It can in fact start a word and has a popular enough prefix players should keep in mind moving forward. Otherwise, you might be unfit to keep playing! That's all for today's Wordle, but keep checking back through the week for even more hints and answers.