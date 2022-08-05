Today's Wordle Answer (#412) - August 5, 2022

Before the weekend hits, we have one more Wordle guide to help you continue your streak into Saturday and Sunday. There's nothing better than starting the end of the week with a Wordle win, and we're here to make sure that happens. The answer on Aug. 5 shares a similar letter usage to the answer from yesterday, but the structures are completely different.

For this word, you'll want to use a solid starting word in addition to perhaps following our hints, which are listed below. I barely managed to skate by with this answer, simply because I had so few letters left by my fifth guess. This Wordle doesn't use a ton of letters, so players need to be prepared for a slog through their guessing. To make things easier, we laid out two hints further down in addition to providing the full answer as well.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 5, 2022

First things first, we'll provide a couple of hints to get players' minds on the right track in regards to their guesses. These hints won't give the answer away completely, but will help some players get the Wordle. If they don't, then players can read past the hints for the full answer.

Hint 1: You might say a game is this word if there are a ton of glitches and other strange occurrences happening consistently.

Hint 2: This word only uses four letters and features two vowels.

If those hints didn't get you anywhere with the Aug. 5 Wordle and you simply want to get the answer, then keep reading. The full answer to today's Wordle is... "buggy." Not an easy word to guess by any stretch of the imagination. The double letter always trips players up while the usage of "u" and "y" doesn't help matters either. Hopefully, you were able to continue your streak into the weekend. Check back Monday for another edition of our Wordle guides.