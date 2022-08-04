Today's Wordle Answer (#411) - August 4, 2022

Gather around for another edition of our Wordle guides. The past week of Wordle has featured some tricky words, and Thursday, Aug. 4 is no different. While the answer might be a common word, its structure is not, and could lead to some players growing frustrated with trying to guess it. That's where we come in.

If you're just starting this Wordle, we recommend using our list of best starting words to begin. However, if you're already a few guesses deep, then you might benefit more from a couple of hints that can get your mind on the right track. We'll also give out the answer below for any player that wants to simply try again tomorrow.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 4, 2022

We'll kick things off with a couple of hints that won't entirely give the answer away, but will also let players formulate some better guesses. If you want to see the full answer, then keep reading below in the article.

Hint 1: Songwriters and poets use this form of language to string lines together commonly.

Hint 2: This word starts with three straight consonants and only features one vowel.

If you weren't able to guess the answer using those tips, then you can read further for the full answer to the Aug. 4 Wordle. The full answer is... "rhyme.." The structure of the word is certainly unique, and could absolutely cause players to run through their six guesses fairly quickly. However, hopefully, our tips or perhaps the full answer allowed players to keep their Wordle streak alive. Come back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.