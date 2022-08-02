Today's Wordle Answer (#409) - August 2, 2022

It is yet another day which means that there is once again a new Wordle answer. It is August 2 and our answer today is once again an unpopular part of speech by Wordle's standards. It's also just a strange word that I can't imagine many people will get immediately, so I'm once again here to help out however I can.

Have you tried today's Wordle? Not to give too much away but we've once again got an adverb on deck. If you know anything about how those words are shaped, I've just given you half of the word right there! It's the least I can do when the game is actively trying to trip the player up as badly as this word tries. In order to get the rest of the word in no time, you all should use our handy list of the best starting words in Wordle. There's tons to pick from there and as long as you're spreading things out a bit, you're bound to come across the remaining letters you need to finish today's word.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 2, 2022

As always, today's answer awaits you all at the bottom of this article, but I've got a hint you can use in the meantime to try and guess today's answer with some ease.

Hint: Today's Wordle is a way to describe how someone who is typically regarded as shy might do something, like speak up in a group setting or approach someone new.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? No worries, I wasted every one of my guesses getting there and barely got out with my streak intact. Today's Wordle is…coyly! Weird looking word, huh? It's pretty much synonymous with "shy," but I thought if I said that above it might've been too obvious a giveaway. I already gave you all the -ly at the end by signaling it was an adverb to begin with, which is something to keep in mind in case you didn't have it internalized. I promise these hints won't always devolve into English lessons, but learning this is like having a cheat code so get with it, y'all. That's all for today's round of Wordle, but check back in tomorrow for a new set of hints and answers!