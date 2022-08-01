Today's Wordle Answer (#408) - August 1, 2022

Let me be the first to welcome you all to August. It's the first day of the month and a Monday, and you've just got to love when that stuff syncs up like that. Today's Wordle answer is a little unpredictable but completely manageable, and luckily for you all, I'm here to help with any headaches the word might cause. So let's get right into it, yeah?

Have you tried today's Wordle? Our answer today starts on some of the most unpopular letters on the keyboard, if that's any indication of where you should be starting with. In order to help you all deduce the word even further, why not give our list of the best starting words a try? It also features a whole host of tips from the GameSpot staff that I'm sure will come in handy.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 1, 2022

As always, today's Wordle answer is at the bottom of this article, but in the meantime, I've got a hint or two you all can use to guess today's word relatively stress free. I get how important it is to keep that streak going!

Hint 1: Today's answer is a unit of measurement that most of us in the US probably last learned about in elementary school. If you're anything like me, you were taught about it through diagrams of gallons of milk.

Hint 2: Today's answer is a shortened form of a word typically used to represent fourths of a whole.

Have you gotten today's rather technical Wordle answer? No worries if you haven't, it definitely took me all six guesses to land it. Today's Wordle is… quart. If you haven't really heard or thought of that word since you were about 8 years old, welcome to the club! A quart represents about a fourth, or a quarter, of a gallon. Got to love that today's Wordle answer has just brought me backwards in time to when I last talked about quarts ever in about the fourth grade. They made us think it was so important to know but who really goes around asking for a quart of a gallon? Just give me the whole thing and let's be about our business. Anyways, that's all for today's Wordle, be sure to check back through the week for even more answers and hints!