Today's Wordle Answer (#402) - July 26, 2022

What's good everybody, it's yet another day of Wordle! It is July 26 and today's word is a smidge tricky. Has anyone else felt like Wordle answers have gotten increasingly difficult? Some folks thought it got harder after the New York Times acquisition, but what seems more likely is that 400 answers deep, we're finally out of the part of the dictionary we're most familiar with. Not that today's word isn't something I knew, it's just begun feeling like these answers aren't the easiest to identify, which is ironic given what today's word actually is…

Have you tried today's Wordle? It's a word I'm most familiar with as slang, but I also don't believe it's commonly used anymore. I've definitely heard it in TV shows that predate me and heard older folks use it as I grew up, but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone use it these days. Given this relative obscurity, it might be nice to get ahead of the word by using this list of the best starting words in Wordle we've prepared. It won't give you the answer outright, but it sure will give you some advantage!

Today's Wordle Answer - July 26, 2022

As always, the answer to today's Wordle awaits you all at the very bottom of this article. In the meantime, I've got a hint for you to decipher in order to solve the puzzle without needing to look so far!

Hint: An esports player obviously plays at a much higher level than your average players. This means that when they play in public lobbies, they're more likely to have an easier time winning. Today's Wordle answer is another word to describe how easy this might come to them.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? It took me a while, so don't fret about it. Today's Wordle is…cinch. In other words, today's word was not necessarily what it meant. "Cinch" is an interesting word because it seems like most of its definitions have fallen out of favor over time. Slangily, it means easy, yet folks use it like this less and less. To cinch something is to secure it, which is probably born out of its likely original meaning: a piece of equipment that secured a saddle on an animal's back. So now you know a lot more about the word "cinch" than you probably ever expected. Let's make it popular again.

That's all for today's Wordle, but check back throughout the week for even more hints!