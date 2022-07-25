Today's Wordle Answer (#401) - July 25, 2022

Hey there y'all, welcome back to a fresh new week of Wordle! Today is July 25 and we've got a hell of a specific word on the docket for the day. Today's word isn't necessarily lacking in that sense, but it's got such a specific usage in our day-to-day that it's functionally as straight a shooter as they come, which makes it all the easier to get.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? It isn't the hardest answer in the world, but it does try to trip you up with a letter that shows up twice. This is increasingly becoming a staple of Wordle, and while I can't fault the game for needing these deceptions to make things interesting, it would be great if there were literally anything that told players a letter could be used twice. It would be that much less of a headache on near-final guesses. If you want to avoid those almost-misses though, knowing which words to use will definitely help you all out. Luckily for you, we've prepared a list of the best starting words in Wordle and compiled hints from the GameSpot staff to get you started on the right foot.

Today's Wordle Answer - July 25, 2022

Today's answer, as always, awaits you at the very end of the article, but in the meantime I've got a pretty sizable hint for you all to use to get the word as quickly as possible.

Hint: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently went to Las Vegas and did today's Wordle, finally fulfilling a ton of people's hopes for the couple since the 2000s. Lots of folks actually go to Vegas specifically with the intent of accomplishing this specific word.

Have you gotten today's Wordle? I've got you if you're still struggling, so no worries. Today's Wordle is… elope. "Bennifer" finally tied the knot after all these years by eloping at a little wedding chapel in the middle of the desert and that's just lovely. Weddings are typically huge, stressful affairs, but eloping sidesteps all of that by deliberately emphasizing secrecy and ease. So if you ever want to avoid those potential headaches yourself, just think, "What would Ben and Jen do?"

That's all for today, but keep coming back through the week for more Wordle hints. Maybe someday soon one of these words will tie back into a video game or two!