Today's Wordle Answer (#396) - July 20, 2022

Hey there everyone, welcome to your mid-week Wordle check-in! Today is July 20 and I won't lie: Today's word is going to be a bit of a tough one. Luckily for me, most of today's answer is covered by my go-to starting word, which I annoyingly shelved this week for something else that got me no hits. Suffice to say, I'm a little peeved I ultimately got it in three tries rather than two. I'll survive though, and I'm here to make sure you have better luck than me.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? The good news is despite being a word you don't hear casually all that much, it is something you've maybe read in a few reviews! It's also got one letter that repeats and uses fairly typical letters across the board, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility to get! It just might not be the first or second word that comes to mind. If you want some help narrowing down the word, use our guide of the best starting words to use in Wordle to whittle things down a bit.

Today's Wordle Answer - July 20, 2022

If you don't already know the drill, the answer awaits you all at the very bottom of this article. Since today's word is admittedly lacking in some applications beyond a literal definition, that's what you're getting!

Hint: You might've read today's word in some reviews. It's a popular term in literary and critical circles since it's an effective shorthand that means something is overused to the point of being uninteresting.

Have you gotten today's Wordle? I totally get if you haven't, but I've got you. Today's Wordle is… trite. I've used this word more than once to describe some games or styles that have seemingly been done to death and I'd love to see it used more. It isn't the most popular word to describe that feeling, but hopefully it being a Wordle answer may help spread the love for it. May as well make these word games into a learning experience. That's all for today's Wordle hints, but be sure to check back through the week for more!