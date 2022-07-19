Today's Wordle Answer (#395) - July 19, 2022

Welcome back, my fellow Wordle players. Today is July 19 and we've got a freebie this time around. Today's answer is a classic and a word we use or feel probably constantly at this point in time. It is, what I would venture to call, a "mood."

Have you tried today's Wordle? The only thing mildly deceptive about today's word is its structure. Admittedly, it's a word in which the middle is a little unpredictable, but I'm betting that isn't enough to stop any of you from being able to get it. If you need help narrowing down the words letters, we have a handy guide filled with some of the best starting words to use in Wordle, as well as some killer advice from our staff. With both in hand, you should have today's Wordle answer in no time.

Today's Wordle Answer - July 19, 2022

As always, your Wordle answer awaits you at the very bottom of this article. In the meantime, I've prepared a handful of hints that should give you some indication of what today's answer is.

Hint 1: Kratos, one of PlayStation's most recognizable and popular protagonists, is seemingly always in a particularly foul mood. A simpler way to describe this feeling is today's Wordle answer.

Hint 2: Today's word can be found in the title of a once incredibly popular series of mobile games about a decade ago where the objective was to destroy towers and the enemies in them in creative ways.

Have you guessed today's Wordle yet? No worries, I've got you. Today's Wordle is…angry. Today's pretty universally understood word is also probably the best descriptor for Kratos, who has admittedly received a lot of characterization in his time, but has always been incredibly angry. Maybe he'll mellow out in God of War: Ragnarok, but I'm not placing any bets on that. Also, if you loved mobile games in the 2010s, it's incredibly likely you were deeply familiar with Angry Birds, the sensation that took over the world. My personal favorite was Angry Birds Space, but also by the time that game came out, the formula was running very dry for me and I bounced. I wonder how those games are doing now…

That's all for today's Wordle guide, but check back tomorrow for even more hints!