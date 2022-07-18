Today's Wordle Answer (#394) - July 18, 2022

Welcome to another week of Wordle, y'all. Today is July 18 and our answer today is relatively straightforward. It's not a word I find myself using all that much, but it's still common enough that it shouldn't be much of a headache to figure out.

Have you tried today's Wordle? Today's word can be both a noun and a verb, though I imagine we as a society probably use the latter form rather than the former. If you'd like a decent starting point, check out our guide on the best starting words to use in Wordle. Countless of the words on that list will give you more than enough letters to make the best possible guess.

Today's Wordle Answer - July 18, 2022

As always, today's answer awaits you all at the very bottom. In the meantime, I've assembled a couple of hints for you all that should point you in the right direction.

Hint 1: Today's word is a verb that could describe how many gamers gathered at stores across the world at midnight to be the first to get a game.

Hint 2: You might describe a gang of birds as today's word.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? No worries if you haven't, I've got your answer right here. Today's Wordle is…flock. We used to flock to video game stores for midnight releases all the time before the emergence of digital media. While I'm sure that still happens to some extent, it definitely feels like it's slipped from our priorities with the way things have shifted online, especially in the last few years. In a more literal sense, though, a flock is traditionally thought of as a group of birds! I think that the way they sometimes show up out of nowhere and scare people makes them more of an airborne gang though, and I hope I'm never set upon by a flock in my life. That's all for today but be sure to check back tomorrow for more Wordle hints!