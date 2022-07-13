Today's Wordle Answer (#389) - July 13, 2022

Welcome back to another mid-week Wordle. Today is June 13 and we're already most of the way through the week. Today's word is more or less straightforward, meaning there aren't really tricks up its sleeve. Today's Wordle is just about good ol' fashioned guesswork, so fire off your best ones and keep everything you've learned along the way to use.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? I'll say this about today's answer: it's a bit mean. I try not to use it on both personal and professional levels because of how mean it is to me. It might not be as brutal to others, but if it were ever pointed at me, my ego might be a smidge bruised. If you want some help getting today's rude word, check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle. It comes complete with words of wisdom from a lot of our staff and is sure to make the difference.

Today's Wordle Answer - July 13, 2022

As always, the answer to today's Wordle is at the very bottom. In the meantime, here's a few tips to set you on the right path.

Hint 1: Today's word could be a judgment. If I thought a game fell flat and didn't entertain me, this is a possible word I could use to describe how uninteresting it was.

Hint 2: RPG protagonists could be described as today's answer when you first begin playing as them, since players are supposed to fill in their personality as they play the game. Until then, they're often lacking in what could make them exciting or cool.

Have you guessed today's Wordle answer yet? It's actually a fair bit harder to hint at then I expected, so I wouldn't blame you all for encountering some difficulty. I've still got your answer right here though. Today's Wordle is…bland. Calling anything or anyone bland is a bit much for me, though we all definitely feel it at some point. Not everything is for everyone and sometimes things just fall flat. RPG protagonists especially fall flat when you first meet them because they're often intentionally dry and boring! You have to take them on adventures, give them a voice, and find their personality through your own characterization. That's the fun of it all. The exception to this rule is obviously Ichiban from Yakuza: Like A Dragon. He was perfect the moment he stepped onto the screen. Anyways, that's all for today's Wordle. Go check out the Yakuza series on Game Pass and be sure to check back tomorrow for more Wordle hints!