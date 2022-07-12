Today's Wordle Answer (#388) - July 12, 2022

Hello one and all, welcome back to another wonderful day of Wordle. Today is July 12 and our word is a relatively simple one today. After mixing it up on us yesterday with a palindrome, we've taken a step back into the normal and mundane. Today's word is one we literally encounter at least every day, so it shouldn't be too hard a word to conceive of.

Have you tried today's Wordle? It's not only a word we encounter on the daily, it also has a fairly basic layout. Words with endings like today's answer are a dime a dozen, which is exactly why it took me until the very last possible guess to get the word I was looking for. Nonetheless, if you pick up on the structure quickly enough, today's puzzle will be a piece of cake. In case you need or want a leg up, you should refer to our list of the best starting words to use in Wordle. Just about any word there will set you down the right path.

Today's Wordle Answer - July 12, 2022

The answer you're seeking awaits you at the very bottom as it always does, but in the meantime I've prepared a handful of hints that should hopefully point you in the right direction without much fuss.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle is part of a dynamic cycle that helps mark the passage of time in countless games. While it may be a common feature now, there was a time when this cycle was seen as a revolution in gaming and simulation.

Hint 2: Today's answer can be found in the title of a hit 2019 game about a girl retreating from her life to the comfort of home only to find things aren't going great in her small town. It comes down to her and her friends to figure out what's going on, put a stop to it, and hopefully regain some semblance of normalcy in their lives.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? I've got your back if you haven't solved it just yet. Today's Wordle is…night. It's funny looking back on day-and-night cycles now that they've become commonplace, because they used to be signs of wildly advanced technology. It would make my jaw drop as a kid to see the world just change from morning to evening. Even though it's stopped being such a stunning feat, it's still pretty impressive that it's ever come this far. Speaking of impressive, Night in the Woods made quite the impression when it arrived in early 2019 and to this day it's one of my favorite games ever. I couldn't help but shout it out once I learned what today's word was, so if you haven't tried it yet, I would highly recommend you correct that. That's all for today's Wordle, but check back tomorrow for more!