Today's Wordle Answer (#387) - July 11, 2022

It's time for another week of Wordle! Today is July 11 and our word today is a fun one for me personally. It's an old-fashioned word, so don't beat yourself up if it's not exactly the first word that comes to mind. However, it's also an interesting word because of its structure. Five letters leaves very little room for how to structure a word beyond a prefix and a suffix, but if you think hard enough about it, you might understand why I find it cool. Otherwise, you'll also see why that's the case in the hints down below.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? It's a formality and not one that we hear all that often these days. Despite that, I do believe it's common enough that you'd all be able to get it once you figure out some of the letters. Today's word also exemplifies the tactic of eliminating all vowels as early as possible in Wordle. I won't spoil which one it is just yet, but finding the right letter gave me the whole structure of the word once I'd narrowed things down. If you want some words to use in order to do the same strategy, you should check out our list of the best starting words in the game. You're bound to find some gold there that'll help you on your journey to become a Wordle master.

Today's Wordle Answer - July 11, 2022

As always, your answer awaits you at the very bottom, but I've got a handful of hints for you all right here that should provide a helping hand.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle answer is part of the name of an NPC that moves around in Red Dead Online.

Hint 2: The most important thing about today's word is that it's a palindrome, meaning it is a symmetrical word. If you read them forward and backwards, they'll be the same word. The most interesting thing about today's word though is that another form of it (in American English shorthand) is also technically a palindrome.

Have you gotten today's Wordle answer yet? I've got your back, so no worries y'all. Today's Wordle is…madam. Yep, if you've played Red Dead Online, you've probably encountered Madam Nazar who travels around quite a bit, which makes finding her a small chore every time you log in. Also, if I'm remembering correctly, I think I was first taught about palindromes with the word "madam," and now I'm here sort of teaching it to anyone who may not know about them now. I've come full circle at last. That's all for today's Wordle but be sure to check back tomorrow for more hints and answers!