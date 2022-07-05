Today's Wordle Answer (#381) - July 5, 2022

Welcome back to another, slightly shorter, week of Wordle. Today is July 5 and I hope everyone had a safe holiday! Today's word, perhaps aware of how much a long weekend can take folks out of it, is a relative breeze that everyone should be able to get. Plus, you've all got me to help too, so let's get into it.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? It's a pretty straightforward word, both in terms of its construction and definition. After some of the words we were being served last week (whom amongst us has ever heard the word "egret" used literally ever?), today's answer is a genuine breath of fresh, relaxed air. If you're looking for an even easier time with today's Wordle, why don't you use our handy list of the best starting words in the game? You're bound to find a word or two that'll get you most of the way there. Plus, there's a handful of great tips players can use in their everyday Wordle-ing!

Today's Wordle Answer - July 5, 2022

As always, your answer is waiting at the very bottom, but until then, here's a handful of tips from yours truly that should give a pretty good idea of today's word.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle is part of the title of one of the most popular multiplayer FPS series of all time, although it has unfortunately had a downturn the last few years thanks to some recent releases.

Hint 2: Today's answer is also part of a term in gaming that relates to how much of the world you can see at any given point. It's frequently an adjustable setting in games and originally appeared almost exclusively on PC, though many console games come with this feature now too.

Have you gotten today's Wordle? I've got your back so don't sweat it. Today's Wordle is…field. Unfortunately, I was talking about Battlefield, which has been my favorite multiplayer FPS series for about a decade. While I fell off the games in order to make room for other things, it was great seeing it reach the heights it did, especially with Battlefield 1, which has made the current state of Battlefield 2042 a huge bummer. Battlefield was actually also how I learned about field of view, a setting which has changed the way I enjoy games as a primarily console player. The second I can, I crank that bad boy up way too high. There's just so much power in being able to see so much more than usual and it almost feels like it speeds the game up, even if I know it logically doesn't. That's all for today, but be sure to check back tomorrow for more Wordle. In the meantime, let's all go to an actual field and touch some grass!