Today's Wordle Answer (#374) - June 28, 2022

Hey all and welcome to another day of Wordle, the word game that somehow has us enraptured in 2022. Today is June 28 and our word is an admittedly strange one. It's not a word I've ever heard anyone use and I don't think I ever have myself. Instead, I think I've read today's word in a few books, if that gives you any idea of its tricky nature.

Have you tried today's Wordle? The answer's structure is not all that confusing, but I really think that what's going to trip people up (because it tripped me up for a second) is just the word itself. Unfortunately today's answer just is not a part of everyday language in any shape or form, so it'll take a bit of guesswork to get. Luckily, if you find yourself making blind guesses, we've got a list of some of the best starting words in Wordle that should dramatically help narrow possible answers down early on.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 28, 2022

As always, if you want today's Wordle answer outright, scroll to the very bottom where you'll reliably find it. In the meantime, I like to prepare a handful of hints that should help you get the answers mostly on you own. Today's hints will not be entirely game-related due to the nature of today's word.

Hint 1: Today's answer is a single letter off from being a term we do actually know and use all the time. That term is used to describe someone who engages in behavior meant to bother or harass people, typically online.

Hint 2: In a very similar vein, a comedian on the Netflix show Big Mouth has a last name that is also one letter off from today's word. However, today's answer also describes their profession and qualities due to what they do for a living.

Have you gotten today's Wordle answer yet? If you don't, there's no need to worry, I've got the answer you're looking for. Today's Wordle is…droll. I wasn't kidding about it being a weird one, so I also took a different approach to your hints. Yes, droll is a letter removed from troll, a word we all know and hate from being too online. More importantly, "Nick Kroll is a droll" feels like a mnemonic device I just came up with, so you're all especially welcome now. A droll can be a comedian (or jester, given the word's age and use) and it's also very appropriately a letter removed from his last name! Droll can also be used to describe someone who is humorous in a very dry way, which Kroll also happens to be. If the shoe fits, you know. That's all for today's Wordle, I hope you all learned something today. Be sure to check back tomorrow for more Wordle hints!