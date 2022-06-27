Today's Wordle Answer (#373) - June 27, 2022

RIse up gamers, it is June 27 and today's Wordle is all about y'all. This word is so aimed at you all, I find it downright impossible to believe you can't get it entirely on your own. Fortunately I'm here to help, so you don't have to worry about that, but every fiber of my being says you'd get it without a problem.

Have you tried today's Wordle? It's perhaps one of the single most popular words in our lexicon. I quite literally don't know a gamer who hasn't used this word as some descriptor of a game at some point in time. Some people love today's answer, others can't stand it. If there's one thing we can agree on though, it's that today's Wordle is a cornerstone of gaming. Perhaps even its foundation. If you want the upper hand going into today's word, be sure to check out our list of the best starting words to use in Wordle.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 27, 2022

As usual, the answer you're all looking for is at the very bottom, but in the meantime, I've got a handful of hints that you all could use to get today's Wordle on your own!

Hint 1: Today's Wordle is the name of a studio currently working on the comeback of a long-neglected Nintendo sub-series. These games are a part of a beloved larger franchise that just got its first major installment in years last fall.

Hint 2: Many of our most beloved games are in fact pretty old, but rather than call them that, we typically use a much cooler word to describe them. This word, which is today's Wordle, not only describes really old games, but is used to describe the aesthetics of modern games that ape older trends, visuals, or tones.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? You better have, but I've got you covered just in case. Today's Wordle is…retro! Yes, as in Retro Studios, which is working on Metroid Prime 4, one the most anticipated sequels of the last decade or so. Here's hoping we hear about it sometime soon. Also did you know some people consider anything retro after 10 years? That would mean that games like The Walking Dead's first season and Mass Effect 3 are retro…which just feels wrong. That's all for today, so go check out a retro game like Far Cry 3 or the original Metroid and be sure to check back tomorrow for more Wordle hints!