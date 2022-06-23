Today's Wordle Answer (#369) - June 23, 2022

You've come for another Wordle guide and that's exactly what you're going to get on this fine Thursday. The puzzle on June 23 is, luckily, not as difficult as yesterday's Wordle, which managed to trip up thousands of people. Don't let that happen to you today; use the right starting word, follow our guide, and you'll continue your streak without breaking a sweat.

For today's Wordle, nothing too out-of-the-ordinary happened for me. I started off with a couple of words to get a few letters in the right places and then from there I plugged in two more words with those letters to get the right answer. Simple. However, you might not have the same good fortune as I did, which is why we've put together a couple of hints to help you guess the Wordle faster. If the hints don't help, though, we also go over the full answer below as well.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 23, 2022

We'll begin with two tips to possibly get your mind thinking in the right direction with your guesses. However, these hints might not be for everyone, in which case we spell out the full answer further down.

Hint 1: This word might be used if you're close to winning a match in a game like Call of Duty, Valorant, League of Legends, etc. but not quite at the finish line yet.

Hint 2: This word was the title of a first-person shooter published by Bethesda in 2011. There were PvE and PvP elements in this game along with parkour-style movement.

For non-video game fans out there, those hints might not prove to be all that helpful. Luckily, you can see the full answer here... "brink." We have one more Wordle guide for tomorrow to finish out the week, so come back and make sure you continue your streak.