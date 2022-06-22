Today's Wordle Answer (#368) - June 22, 2022

It's another glorious day for us to come together and solve a Wordle. Today is June 22 and our answer is one that everyone should be familiar with. It's a word that gets tossed around so much, especially in gaming circles, so I expect full marks from everyone. I will admit though, as I was trying today's Wordle myself, it wasn't necessarily the first word that came to mind and took me a few guesses. Here's hoping you're all brighter than me, which I'm actually very sure of.

Have you tried today's Wordle? Today's answer is a mean word. Even though we all know this word, putting it together from nothing is absolutely terrible. It's got a slightly off-kilter combination of vowels and a killer few consonants that make it a bit of a wild card when assembling. Luckily for you all though, we've put together a list of the best starting words as well as some general tips that should help you start on the right foot for today's Wordle.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 22, 2022

As you may already know by now, the answer awaits you at the very bottom, but until then, I've prepared a few hints you all can use in case you want to solve today's Wordle entirely for yourselves. This time around, we're doing one game-related hint and one normal one.

Hint 1: Some folks have a tendency to comically misinterpret any review score below a 7 (which is generally considered "Good") as today's Wordle, which itself is a kind of exaggeration. The truth is that a game that potentially comes in at a 1 or 2 might actually be today's answer, but so few actually do so we never really use the word in that capacity.

Hint 2: Much like the word "good" is succeeded by "great" or "amazing," the word "bad" is succeeded by terms like "horrible" or today's answer.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? Don't sweat it, I've got your answer right here. Today's Wordle is…awful. You see what I meant about the terrible pairing of vowels? It's downright awful. But it isn't as awful as gamers think every game is if it gets a review score of like 6 or less. We don't even use that term for any scores here at GameSpot. Like I said at the top, it's a mean word. That's all for today, but be sure to check back tomorrow for even more Wordle hints!