Today's Wordle Answer (#361) - June 15, 2022

What's up Wordle weirdos, today is June 15 and we've got easily the most interesting answer I've ever come across today. It's so interesting that it brought me to my last guess, threatening the streak that I work abnormally hard to maintain. Are you all ready to take on the mother of all Wordles?

Have you tried today's Wordle? I really don't want to spoil what the word is in any way, but it's a fascinating digression from what I thought was the norm. I understand how it very technically still fits within the status quo outlined by every other Wordle answer, but it also really toes the line. So what I will say, until I give you the answer down below, is to think of the few things that every Wordle answer has in common and consider the only way they could upend that. In order to help you get today's incredibly weird choice of a Wordle answer, here's a list of some of the best starting words to use when playing. I think this is going to be especially helpful today, so be sure to take advantage of it.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 15, 2022

As always, today's answer awaits you at the very bottom, so feel free to scroll down if that's all you're looking for. I've got some hints here that you can use otherwise, but I'm doing one game-related hint and one normal hint for reasons that you'll understand once you get the answer.

Hint 1: Roman, from GTA IV, would constantly call Niko today's Wordle answer if they were from another very large part of the world. As a bonus, this part of the world is represented by some of Liberty City's citizens.

Hint 2: This word is sometimes used as slang for something that is considered great or top of the line.

Are those hints a little opaque? Yes, but all good hints are! Your answer is coming right up anyways, so you may as well give them a shot and keep in mind what I said up top. Without further ado though, here's what you came for. Today's Wordle answer is…primo. Today's Wordle is a Spanish word! Can you imagine my absolute bafflement and shock when I found out that the Spanish word for cousin was today's answer? For a second, I glimpsed into another reality where Niko and Roman were Dominicans and Roman constantly called us "primo" when he called us to go bowling, and reader, I shed a single tear. Though it is technically English when it's used slangily, "primo" is, for many, thought of as a Spanish word. In English, it is sometimes used to refer to something that is really good. If something is "primo," it kind of suggest it's in its prime form, and so it's great. But really Wordle is Spanish now. Bienvenidos, Wordle! That's all for today's Wordle, be sure to check back tomorrow for more and who knows, maybe we'll get another language in this game sometime.