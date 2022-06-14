Today's Wordle Answer (#360) - June 14, 2022

What's up Wordle fiends, today is June 14 and we've got an easy one for you today. Nearly every last bit of today's answer is a straightforward matter of slotting in some pretty predictable letters and organizing them after the fact, so I've got the utmost confidence in you all. Maybe you'll even get it on the first shot. That being said, I am here to offer whatever assistance you may need on the way.

Have you tried today's Wordle? It's heavy on vowels, so when you're launching that volley of guesses, be sure to account for that. Need some help picking the right words for the job? No problem, we've got a handy list of some of the best starting words and tips that should ensure you keep those streak alive or confidently start one up.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 14, 2022

If you'd like the answer, you can always scroll down to the very bottom for it, but I like to give a hint or two to set you on your path to Wordle supremacy.

Hint 1: In From Software's games, you can kill NPCs and there are often repercussions for doing this. However, the game has an "absolution" mechanic, that forgives the player and washes away their past transgressions. Another way that one might say that someone has been absolved is today's Wordle.

Hint 2: Today's Wordle is actually a central theme of a lot of games these days, particularly ones with morally compromised father figures for protagonists. Countless of these characters, like Kratos, seek to do today's answer as a response to the horrible things they did in their past.

Is it just me or were those hints kind of heavy? Moving on now, if you haven't got your Wordle answer just yet, I've got it here for you. Today's Wordle is…atone. While absolution and atonement aren't 1:1, people seeking one tend to try the other. Absolution in Dark Souls or Elden Ring is an admittedly simple way for one to atone for the characters they've killed. Similarly, no one has as checkered a past as Kratos and it kind of haunts the guy as he moves into life as a father to Atreus in the latest God of War games. It seems like he's trying to atone for the terrible things he did in Greece by trying to be better to his son. I guess we'll see how good a job he does when God of War: Ragnarok drops. That's all for today's Wordle, but be sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and tricks!