Today's Wordle Answer (#354) - June 8, 2022

Hello again my Wordle weirdos, today is June 8 and we've got a bit of a tricky one today. I'll be honest, my starting word got me 80% of the answer, so it's not necessarily that it's impossible to guess. I think what makes it difficult is that it's a word we probably think about more than we actually use.

Today's Wordle has a prominence in literature and storytelling, for example. It's an integral word to the process of characterization, but it's also been overtaken and replaced by other words in the time since its popularity. You all definitely know the word, but it's a wonder if it'll be the first thing that comes to mind. In order to get the best advantage over today's Wordle, check out our list of the best starting words to use and I'm sure you'll get the answer in no time.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 8, 2022

If you don't already know the deal, today's answer awaits you at the very bottom of the article, but before then here's a couple of hints that should help you get it entirely on your own.

Hint 1: Fallout 76's mutation system is a variation of another that was last seen in Fallout: New Vegas that provided benefits as well as debuffs to your character and goes by today's Wordle answer.

Hint 2: Today's answer is a word that used to be quite popular in RPGs and character creators, but has largely been replaced by "attribute," because they interchangeably define a character.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? I've got your answer right here in case you haven't. Today's Wordle is…trait. It's a simple word, just one you don't hear all that often! The trait system in Fallout: New Vegas would modify your player character's behavior with buffs and debuffs in much the same way mutations do in Fallout 76, they just kind of changed the theming of the system to fit the latter's obsession with all things nuclear. "Trait" also used to be big in RPGs before being replaced by "attributes" or "skills," which typically represent core tenets of a character, like their strength of intelligence. I believe some tabletop games likely still use the term "trait," but it's growing more and more scarce in video games it seems. That's all I've got for you today, but be sure to check back tomorrow for a new round of Wordle hints!