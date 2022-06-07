Today's Wordle Answer (#353) - June 7, 2022

Hey everyone, welcome back to another day of Wordle. Today is June 7 and today's word is such a good word for you all. Fun fact: today's word is what I initially thought yesterday's answer was going to be, so I'm very surprised and weirdly delighted to see it come up literally immediately after.

Today's word looks a surprising lot like yesterday's answer, but the words could not be more distinct in meaning. Nonetheless, there are quite a lot of applications for today's Wordle in games, so this should be a walk in the park for everyone here. If you'd like a strong start for today's Wordle, you should check out our list of the best starting words you could use. It also comes with a slew of tips from a bunch of our editors that should help you guess today's word with little problem.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 7, 2022

As always, your answer awaits you at the very bottom but I've got more hints than usual today because this word just kind of lends itself so well to video-game-related hints.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle is a central event that takes place in Psychonauts 2's in the city of Grulovia. This event informs why Raz and his family of acrobats think they're cursed.

Hint 2: Today's answer is the intended spelling of a backpack that a certain famous plumber wears in one of his more unpopular games.

Hint 3: This word is the name of the enemy faction introduced in the Halo: Combat Evolved mission "Guilty Spark 343."

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? I've got you. Today's Wordle is…flood. The Deluge of Grulovia is a flood that informs why Raz and his family think that they are cursed to die in water, and is also a central part of the mystery behind Psychonauts 2's villain. Flood is also obviously the intended pronunciation for F.L.U.D.D, a backpack with a water hose that Mario uses in Super Mario Sunshine. And of course who could forget the iconic introduction of Halo's weirdest and creepiest enemies, the parasitic Flood, in the back half of Halo: Combat Evolved. Those little guys will never stop disturbing me.

That's all for today but be sure to check back tomorrow for a whole new slew of Wordle hints.