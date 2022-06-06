Today's Wordle Answer (#352) - June 6, 2022

It's another week of everyone's favorite daily puzzle game Wordle! Today is June 6 and I almost wish it were an overcast day, that way today's word would fit the mood perfectly. Alas, it's perfectly sunny out, meaning it's weather fit for touching grass. Darn.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? It's a downer of a word. I feel like most of the words Wordle pulls from are neutral, and when they aren't they tend to be more positive. However today's word describes an ambiance or atmosphere, and it's not a particularly bright one. If you need an extra leg up on today's Wordle, we've got an especially useful list of the best starting words you can use to get started.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 6, 2022

As per usual, scrolling down to the very bottom will get you today's answer, but stick around first and maybe try your hand at Wordle with a few hints from yours truly. I'm even going to throw you one more than usual because it's such an obvious answer.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle makes up the first of a title for an RPG that just came out last year and is based on a hit tabletop game of the same name.

Hint 2: Today's answer, when paired with another word (ironically the name of a landmark shooter series), forms a saying that describes how a lot of gamers are feeling in this drought of Hollow Knight: Silksong news.

Hint 3: Today's Wordle is literally the name of a Pokemon that is always drooling.

Haven't gotten today's Wordle yet? No worries, I've got your answer right here. Today's Wordle is…gloom. Gloomhaven is a tabletop game I've seen and heard a lot of great things about, but you might not know that it also has a critically-acclaimed video game adaptation that just got a significant expansion last month. It's a good thing we've got Gloomhaven and other games to pass the time, because from what I gather we're all feeling doom and gloom about the fact that we haven't heard about Silksong in seemingly forever. Here's hoping that comes to an end here soon with Summer Games Fest right around the corner. And while we're speaking of upcoming games, Game Freak needs to confirm that Gloom is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right away or I'm going to riot.

That's all for today, but check back tomorrow for another round of Wordle hints!