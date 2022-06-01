Today's Wordle Answer (#347) - June 1, 2022
Listen to us closely if you want to keep your Wordle streak alive with all the tips and hints you can use.
Welcome one and all to another day of Wordle, today is June 1 and I’m sure you can get today’s puzzle. Today’s Wordle is a word I forgot was one until I remembered I use it when talking about one of my favorite genres of games and movies!
Have you tried today’s Wordle yet? Today’s answer is an interesting word given its similarity to a few others in its spelling. Despite that, it’s used pretty infrequently, really only appearing in the context of horror, so you could be at a loss unless you really know what you’re looking at.
Otherwise, you’re going to need a strong start and we’ve got just the list of great starting words you all could use to get just that.
Today’s Wordle Answer - June 1, 2022
As usual, your answer awaits at the very bottom, but if you want a few hints to help you along, I’ve got you covered.
- Hint 1: You tend to hear today’s word in old homes or haunted houses, which is why some expected Gone Home, a first-person narrative game, to be a horror game just based on its audio. Okay it also looked really creepy, but the audio helps a lot.
- Hint 2: Amanita Design, the studio behind Machinarium, made a game called today’s Wordle.
Have you guessed today’s Wordle yet? I’ve got you if you’re still struggling, don’t worry. Today’s Wordle is…creak. The house from Gone Home had a lot of creaks that made it seem like someone else was there with you and that constantly terrified me. And Creaks is a game from Amanita that features monsters called…well they’re called Creaks. That’s all for today, but come back tomorrow for more Wordle hints and tricks!
