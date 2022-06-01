Today's Wordle Answer (#347) - June 1, 2022

Welcome one and all to another day of Wordle, today is June 1 and I’m sure you can get today’s puzzle. Today’s Wordle is a word I forgot was one until I remembered I use it when talking about one of my favorite genres of games and movies!

Have you tried today’s Wordle yet? Today’s answer is an interesting word given its similarity to a few others in its spelling. Despite that, it’s used pretty infrequently, really only appearing in the context of horror, so you could be at a loss unless you really know what you’re looking at.

Otherwise, you’re going to need a strong start and we’ve got just the list of great starting words you all could use to get just that.

Today’s Wordle Answer - June 1, 2022

As usual, your answer awaits at the very bottom, but if you want a few hints to help you along, I’ve got you covered.

Hint 1: You tend to hear today’s word in old homes or haunted houses, which is why some expected Gone Home, a first-person narrative game, to be a horror game just based on its audio. Okay it also looked really creepy, but the audio helps a lot.

Hint 2: Amanita Design, the studio behind Machinarium, made a game called today’s Wordle.

Have you guessed today’s Wordle yet? I’ve got you if you’re still struggling, don’t worry. Today’s Wordle is…creak. The house from Gone Home had a lot of creaks that made it seem like someone else was there with you and that constantly terrified me. And Creaks is a game from Amanita that features monsters called…well they’re called Creaks. That’s all for today, but come back tomorrow for more Wordle hints and tricks!