Today's Wordle Answer (#341) - May 26, 2022

It's Wordle time again and you've come to the perfect spot if you're looking for some help with puzzle #341 for May 26. Today's answer is a bit tricky, as it contains some challenging letter placements, and isn't an all-too-common word that people might not hear every day. This word will certainly eat up some of your guesses and, if you're not careful, you might be on your fifth or sixth guess before you know it.

I experienced this same thing. I had three letters in the wrong spots for three guesses, not giving me much breathing room when I finally got those three letters in place. I finally got the answer after doing the classic trick of putting an "x" in the spots I didn't know the letter. That trick might not work for some people, though. In which case, you can take a look at some hints, and the full answer, to today's Wordle below.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 26, 2022

We'll kick things off with a couple of hints that will put you on the right track in regards to guessing the answer. These hints won't completely give the word away, though.

Hint 1: This word can be used to describe a player on your Call of Duty, CS:GO, Apex Legends, League of Legends, etc. team that always finishes at the top of the leaderboard.

Hint 2: Developers use this to promote an upcoming game of theirs. They'll traditionally send out images, videos, art, etc. to promote the game, all of which are called this word.

Hint 3: There is a repeating letter in this word.

Those hints weren't as helpful as others we've done, but any additional information would have given the word away entirely. Speaking of which, if you want to see the full answer, here it is... "asset." It's certainly not an easy word to guess by any means, so it's understandable if you needed a nudge to keep your streak alive and live to fight another day. Check back tomorrow for yet another Wordle guide.