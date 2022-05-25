Today's Wordle Answer (#340) - May 25, 2022

What's up my fellow Wordle freaks, it is May 25 and today's answer is something we're all probably a little familiar with. We've likely asked a friend to do today's word for us, and chances are we've done it for them too!

Have you tried today's Wordle? If you haven't sussed it out already, it's a verb. I like verbs, if only because then I have to try a little harder on my hints than just give you some form of the definition. The way I got today's word is actually quite simple: I had a backup word. I'm always getting on you all about the importance of opening words (and they really are integral), but what do you do when your opening word bombs? Well, have another one ready. In two guesses, you could knock out about half the vocabulary, and if you pick especially right you could even handle every vowel. My second guess put me within spitting distance of a win all because I covered as much ground as I possibly could.

If you're in need of a great opener, or maybe even a backup to your opener, we've got a list of fantastic starting words you can pick from. I'm sure that any two words on there that don't share letters will do significant damage.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 25, 2022

As always you can go to the very bottom to find today's answer, but I quite predictably have a couple of hints you all could use to guess today's word.

Hint 1: If a reviewer really likes a game and gave it a great review, you might say that they'd [insert today's Wordle answer] for it.

Hint 2: In a game like Among Us, where trust is very hard to come by, you might want someone to believe in you and talk you up to others, which could be otherwise known as today's answer.

Got today's Wordle yet? Don't worry, I've got what you've come looking for. Today's Wordle is…vouch. Any game I've given a great review to is one I'd vouch for. Also, vouches are key to building trust in Among Us, since all the crewmates definitely want to prove their innocence and the impostors want to take advantage of it and get everyone in the end. That's all I've got for you today, but be sure to come back tomorrow for more Wordle tips and hints.