Today's Wordle Answer (#339) - May 24, 2022

Hey everyone, welcome to the actual start of the week, since we can all agree Monday's don't actually count. Today is May 24 and today's Wordle is another easy one. I'd go so far as to say that you don't even need my help, but hey me and my help will be here for you anyways.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? We use today's answer literally all the time when talking about a certain medium of entertainment, so I'm fully expecting everyone to be able to guess it once you've all started on your guesses. You might get tripped up on the placement of most of its letters, but I promise you that everyone knows this word. You could guess it in your sleep, but that's probably an ineffective strategy. If you wanted to use one that could actually work and begin with a significant advantage, you can't go wrong with our list of the best starting words in Wordle though!

Today's Wordle Answer - May 24, 2022

Today's answer will be waiting for you at the very bottom but first, I've got a round of hints that should without a doubt help you get it in no time.

Hint 1: The rhythm-game Sayonara Wild Hearts is often considered a playable version of today's Wordle answer.

Hint 2: Today's answer is one of the key functions of your Sheikah Slate in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, and contains a host of memories you have to track down in order to get the story.

Still stumped on today's answer? I've got you, so there's no need to fret. Today's Wordle answer is…album. In its marketing, developer Simogo called Sayonara Wild Hearts a "pop album video game," and I couldn't agree more. Additionally, the album in Breath of the Wild's Sheikah Slate was a strangely important feature, because it contained all these pictures that unlocked lost memories of Link's from the Calamity. Without it, you'd know next to nothing of the game's story. I still haven't tracked every memory down, so maybe I'll try my hand at the last couple finally, or maybe I'll reinstall Sayonara Wild Hearts just to feel something. Can't go wrong playing either game once you're done with today's Wordle, folks. That's all I've got for you today, but be sure to check back tomorrow for another round of hints, and maybe even some recommendations.