Today's Wordle Answer (#338) - May 23, 2022

Hello my fellow Wordle aficionados, today is May 23 and it's the beginning of a brand new week of everyone's favorite puzzle game. But first, a confession. Over the weekend, I was lazing around and catching up on Destiny 2 content and…I lost the Wordle streak I'd been building since we started guiding them. It broke my heart, so my first bit of advice to you is to do your Wordle games bright and early so that you never have to experience the same heartbreak.

Have you tried today's Wordle? It's a word that's in our current lexicon for an entirely different reason than its meaning, which I'll get to down below. In 80% of its construction though, it's a fairly straightforward word with an incredibly familiar ending. The only other word it could've been is also big in our vocabularies these days, so I felt like this was definitely a softball we were thrown to start the week on. If you'd like an immediate leg up on today's word, we've got a list of starting words and some great tips that will immediately set you on the right path.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 23, 2022

The answer will as always be provided at the very bottom, but I've got one game-related hint for you and another that's more straightforward. I believe either of these will get you your answers in no time, so feel free to use them and our other tips to guess away the good old fashioned way.

Hint 1: In Apex Legends, doors are very good cover. You can manipulate them even when you're downed, meaning that players who need to be revived are usually on door duty to provide some cover. However, a well-placed grenade, punch, or kick could knock those doors right off of today's answer.

Hint 2: Today's word is also a service that countless people use to talk and meet with one another these days. Its tagline is "Designed to Be Deleted."

Have you gotten today's answer yet? If not, I've got you all. Today's Wordle is…hinge. Doors have hinges that keep them attached to the frame and help them swing open and shut, but those oh-so-satisfying Apex Legends kicks knock doors right off of them. Also I know you are all either on Hinge or have heard of it. You're probably even wondering what to put in your bios and if you should mention that you play video games (do it, more people like and play games than you think). That's all I've got for you today, but be sure to check back tomorrow for another round of Wordle hints.