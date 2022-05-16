Today's Wordle Answer (#331) - May 16, 2022

Welcome back to yet another week of Wordle. Today is May 16 and today's answer threw me for several loops so it's a good thing I'm here to help you all! I don't even know where to begin with how irregular today's word is except to say that it is.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? It is difficult in almost every conceivable way a Wordle answer could. The vowel placement is fine, but the vowels that go there will probably trip you up. It's a word that we kind of use these days, but I wouldn't say it's fairly typical. The word's ending is an odd one too, but if you get it then you've mostly solved the word as there's very little that could fit there. I'd focus on trying to get that down if I were you all.

If you're looking for more solid help, we've got a great collection of tips, as well as a list of starting words that could potentially help you solve today's answer in a pinch, so be sure to use it!

Today's Wordle Answer - May 16, 2022

The answer will be waiting for you right at the bottom as always, but you should try today's puzzle if only to potentially get it and say that you solved a doozy. Of course, I also have hints that you could use to get there, so there's even more incentive for you to give it a try.

Hint 1: In games like Minecraft or Deep Rock Galactic, you discover deep underground caverns by digging, but what is a fancier way that you could say that?

Hint 2: In Path of Exile, you can explore the depths of a dungeon in an activity named after today's Wordle.

Have you gotten today's Wordle yet? I've got you, if not. Today's Wordle is…delve. It's a real classic word that you don't see all that much, but some folks do use it pretty interchangeably with digging, a thing you do in a lot of hit video games these days like Minecraft and Deep Rock Galactic. You can also just engage with a system called delve in Path of Exile that allows you to fight your way through a cave while following a mine cart and getting loot. That's all I've got for you today, so I'm going to delve into that new Deep Rock Galactic season for goodies and see you all here tomorrow for a new round of Wordle hints.