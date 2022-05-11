Today's Wordle Answer (#326) - May 11, 2022

What's up Wordle fiends, today is May 11 and today's Wordle is almost a doozy. I don't use this word all that much and I don't know how many other folks commonly use it these days over its more contemporary synonyms, so it definitely was a surprise to see. Nonetheless, it's okay because I'm here to help you with it if you need the aid.

Have you tried today's Wordle? It's actually a surprisingly straightforward word in terms of the letters it uses. I think you all could get it because no particular part of the word is all that strange, it's just really something you don't hear all that much anymore. That is very likely what may stump a bunch of younger players, but luckily you don't need to worry about that, because you're walking out of here with an answer, or at least a good idea of one.

If you wanted to get a leg up on today's word, we've put together a list of starting words you could use to get started. I've checked and at least two of the words on there may or may not give you the bulk of today's answer, even if the order might need some tweaking. We've got to leave you something to do.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 11, 2022

The answer to today's Wordle will be waiting for you below, but first I've got some hints for you to work through. Usually I think up some pretty accessible video game hints that you all can use for these words, but today's word is, once again, a bit of a doozy. So maybe gamers will struggle with today's answer, but I'm going to try to help.

Hint 1: South Park: The Stick of Truth is a type of comedy whose story takes such dramatic left and right turns and goes to such ridiculous places, it could be considered today's word.

Hint 2: Ironically, and you'll forgive me for how crude this is (but crudeness is sometimes the point of today's Wordle), this word sounds a lot like a disgusting central mechanic also found in South Park: The Stick of Truth.

I wish I could say I'm surprised that South Park fits the bill for this one so much, but…well it's South Park. Have you guessed today's Wordle yet? Don't worry, because I've got you covered on this one. Today's Wordle is…farce. Farces are a kind of comedy that are crude and out of this world in terms of what they cover, and I can't think of a better game that fits that bill then South Park: The Stick of Truth, a game where you also can utilize farts as an attack.

"Video games need to include the word farce more," is what I'm getting out of this. That's all I've got for you on today's Wordle, but be sure to check back tomorrow for a new round of hints and hopefully less crude hints!