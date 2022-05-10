Today's Wordle Answer (#325) - May 10, 2022

Once more we've gathered in order to Wordle. Today is May 10 and today's word is a bit more proper than I expected. I'm fairly used to adjectives or nouns that are a bit more conceptual but today's answer is a literal thing.

Have you tried today's Wordle? It's actually a bit tough if only because the consonants are actually much harder to place than the vowels. Usually once you get one or the other, it's pretty easy to suss out what the answer is, but all of the consonants are a little atypical, so I wouldn't be surprised if this one gives some folks a bit of a hard time.

To start your guessing off on the right foot, why don't you consult our guide full of great tips and starting words, which should help you like it's constantly helped me.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 10, 2022

If you want today's answer, you are as always welcome to scroll to the bottom where it's handily provided, though I do think my hints should more than provide all the help you could possibly need.

Hint 1: A beloved series of platformers from Crystal Dynamics during the PS1 era featured an edgy protagonist who was today's answer.

Hint 2: This bipedal enemy in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is named after today's answer, even if it's spelled just slightly wrong.

Have you gotten today's answer yet? I've got you all if it's still stumping you. Today's Wordle answer is…gecko. That's right, I was of course speaking of none other than Gex the Gecko, who I'm just dying to see make a comeback. And in MGS4, there were those weird machines called Gekkos that absolutely freaked me out with their legs that were made of like actual human tissue and muscle. I think they're largely the reason I've not gone back to play that game. Well that and the fact that it's stranded on PS3. Anyways, that's all for today's Wordle but come back tomorrow for a fresh round of hints and answers!