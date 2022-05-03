Today's Wordle Answer (#318) - May 3, 2022

I come bearing truths about Wordle. Truths and answers! Today is May 3, and the day's Wordle is an unfortunate one. Unfortunate because it was another nail-biter when it really shouldn't have been, and unfortunate because once I thought I nearly had the word, two hints naturally came right to me. However that word isn't today's answer and instead I'm stuck with this…

Have you tried today's Wordle? I think it's a pretty reasonable one that most of y'all can get easily. It's a word I've got to imagine most of you say or hear with some frequency in your day-to-day but it probably isn't deployed in a flattering way if that frequency is on the higher end. If you are told this word quite a lot, it's probably about time you do something about it!

If you'd like to keep that Wordle streak going, or are just starting and want some good tips, we've got a guide chock full of great starting words and advice you can use to get ahead.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 3, 2022

If you'd like today's answer, you can go right to the bottom where it'll always be waiting for you, but you're all very capable Wordle players. Why not use our hints and tips instead to divine the answer for yourself? You've got this.

Hint 1: With enough time, you can grow to be today's Wordle answer in the survival series Don't Starve, and it's even a mechanic!

Hint 2: Two incredibly hideous Xbox controllers, which could be described with today's Wordle answer, were unveiled and shown off on the press tour for the latest Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Have you gotten the word yet? If you haven't, it's alright because I've got your answer right here. Today's Wordle answer is…hairy. As in the way that you can grow hairy and have a huge beard in Don't Starve that actually insulates you against the cold. Also, of course, I was talking about the awful hairy controllers that Idris Elba at one point held while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I really thought today's answer was going to be "fairy" and was ready to go all in on fairy-type Pokémon hints, but I'll have to save that for another time it seems. If all you're looking for are Wordle hints and answers though, be sure to visit us right here tomorrow for another round of them.