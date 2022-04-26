Today's Wordle Answer (#311) - April 26, 2022

What's up everyone, today's April 26 and it's time for more Wordle. Today's answer is a steal so you all should get it in no time. To be fair, a friend helped me out, so it was especially straightforward, but I still think you've got this. Just also think of me as a friend who just so happens to be paying it forward.

Have you tried today's Wordle? I think a lot of folks place more emphasis on getting the front of the word but what's worked most often for me is going backwards. For example, I got the middle letter and last one, which gave me a near perfect idea of the word's ending. I had my answer within no time. If you want even more hints, and maybe some great opening words to use, we've got a great guide that'll get you started on your Wordle streaks.

Today's Wordle Answer - April 26, 2022

If you want today's answer, you can scroll straight to the bottom where you'll find it. However, I'd encourage you all to use our hints and guess because the answer's a word that at least 160 million of you should be able to suss out. I actually had to make these a bit harder so as to not give the answer away too easily.

Hint 1: Today's word is the subtitle to a game that launched a popular co-op shooter series in the early 2010s.

Hint 2: The sneakiest of the PS2-era mascots embarked on countless of today's word throughout their long, globe-hopping, sometimes heartbreaking, and weirdly time-traveling, career.

Have you all got it yet? Well never fear because your answer is here. Today's Wordle is (unsurprisingly)...heist. Yes, as in Payday: The Heist and the jobs that my favorite boy Sly Cooper worked. I know you all got this one, if only because you all played Grand Theft Auto V too. Now that you've solved it we can all sit and wait for the next installments in all these series or join hands and will a new Sly Cooper game into existence. It has to come back, y'all. If you just want more Wordle though, you can check back in here tomorrow for more tips, tricks and hints!