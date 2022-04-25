Today's Wordle Answer (#310) - April 25, 2022

Wordle guessers, hearken to me! It's April 25, which means it's the beginning of a whole new (work) week of everyone's favorite word puzzle game. Today's word is a little off. It's probably not one that anyone uses often unless you're a fan of a certain movie universe, but more on that later. Nonetheless, I like the word and I'm here to help you get it so that maybe you can like it too!

Have you tried today's Wordle? I really hope you do because it's a perfect encapsulation of the kind of words I really enjoy divining. A general tip for this one: get weird with your guesses. Today's word features at least two of the more unpopular letters on the keyboard, at least as far as Wordle answers go. True to its definition, the word almost feels wrong because you normally wouldn't put its letters together in the way that it is. If you want even more Wordle tips and tricks, why don't you go check out our handy Wordle guide with a ton of great starting words. Maybe then you can get the answer quicker than I did.

If I'm seeming generous on the tips upfront, it's because frankly, there are not many video game-related hints I can give for this one. I do have one big one though.

Today's Wordle Answer - April 25, 2022

If you want today's answer, you can scroll right to the bottom where you will handily find it. Otherwise, I'd encourage you to use our guide and this one pretty big hint in order to get it for yourselves.

Super big hint: Back in 2016, a 2D brawler set in a cinematic comedy universe with today's answer in the name was announced and crowdfunded, though it's yet to come out

Have you gotten it yet? Don't worry I've got your answer right here. Today's Wordle is…askew. Yes as in the View Askewniverse that Kevin Smith has set all his movies in, like Mallrats and Clerks. In 2016, Smith announced that the universe was finally getting a video game in the form of Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch and I'm sure fans of his work can't wait for it to be released. That's all from us today but be sure to check back here tomorrow for more Wordle hints that hopefully relate back to some games!