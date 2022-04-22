Today's Wordle Answer (#307) - April 22, 2022

Another day, another Wordle. It's the end of the work week for many players and every Wordle player out there would love nothing more to cap off their week with a win. Luckily, that task should prove doable for most Wordle savants out there, as the answer on April 22 is a common word.

I managed to get this word in a few tries thanks to it containing some common letters. I used one of the best starting words, and from there simply guessed words that contained the letters I happened to get right. It wasn't a fancy strategy by any means but that's all this Wordle really calls for. Still, it could frustrate some players that used a specific starting word that didn't yield any correct letters.

If you're looking to keep your win streak alive, then check out some of our tips for solving today's Wordle. We'll also say what the answer is at the bottom of the page if users are still struggling with a guess.

Today’s Wordle Answer - April 22

First off, we'll offer up some hints to the Wordle so users can attempt to use other knowledge to formulate a guess. These hints won't make the answer clear for some but they will users with a baseline for the words they think of.

Hint 1: Games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley make this word a focal point of the gameplay.

Hint 2: This word is what some gamers have on their desk for display, even though it might be fake.

Those hints will be obvious once you manage to guess the Wordle but if you're still struggling to come up the answer, allow us to reveal it. The answer to today's Wordle is "plant." It's a common word that some users will overlook due to the sheer simplicity of it. However, now that you know the answer, you can live to fight another day with your win streak still intact. Check back next week for another round of Wordle answers.