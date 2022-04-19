Today's Wordle Answer (#304) - April 19, 2022

It’s time to rise and grind away at yet another Wordle. Today is April 19 and the day’s puzzle is a really good one. It is neither the most predictable word nor an impossible one to guess. If I can get it, so can you and luckily I’m here to make sure that you all do!

Have you tried today’s Wordle? I really liked it. It’s a word with a familiar ending and a strange beginning, which made it all the more fun to hunt down the answer. Some folks really love when they guess the word in two or three shots, and they should because that’s impressive, but a nailbiter like today’s puzzle is also a very welcome sight every now and then.

If you’d love some tips and tricks to solve these daily Wordle games yourself, we’ve got just what you need to keep that streak going forever.

Today’s Wordle Answer - April 19, 2022

If you want today’s answer, feel free to just scroll past these tips to the bottom where you’ll find it. If you feel like giving today’s puzzle a chance though, why don’t you pull up our tips and these hints and give it an honest try?

Hint 1: Today’s Wordle answer is the name of where you fight Donna Beneviento and her evil doll thing, Angie, in last year’s Resident Evil Village! Hint within a hint: It's near the front of the house.

Hint 2: This word and "lobby" are sort of interchangeable, but not in online-speak. If you ever called a multiplayer lobby by this word instead, your party would definitely think you're weird, and they'd be kind of right.

You've made it this far so don't worry, here comes the answer you've been waiting for. Today's Wordle answer is…foyer. After you clear the scariest part of Resident Evil Village in the basement of House Beneviento, you re-emerge into the foyer for the final (and strange) boss fight that concludes that chapter. Also please don't ever call it a multiplayer foyer, I want you all to thrive in online spaces, and doing that would accomplish the complete opposite. Check back here tomorrow for another round of Wordle hints!